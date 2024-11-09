COEPTIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Enters Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company has entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with YA II PN, Ltd, a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership known as Yorkville. This agreement allows Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to potentially sell up to $20.0 million of their Common Stock to Yorkville, subject to specific constraints and terms outlined in the agreement.

Moreover, the company has also signed a Registration Rights Agreement with Yorkville, requiring the registration of the resale of shares of Common Stock issued to Yorkville as per the SEPA. The sales of Common Stock to Yorkville under the SEPA are at the discretion of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., and the company is not obligated to sell any shares to Yorkville except in specific circumstances detailed in the agreement.

As per the terms of the SEPA, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. may request an Advance, which can be for a number of Common Stock shares up to 100% of the average daily trading volume of the stock. The shares are to be purchased at a price of 95% of the lowest daily VWAP of the Common Stock during a period specified in the agreement. The SEPA is set to terminate on the earliest of December 1, 2027, or upon full repayment of the Yorkville Note, among other conditions.

Additionally, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. paid a diligence fee to Yorkville and agreed to a commitment fee payable through a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock. Yorkville also advanced an aggregate principal amount to the company in exchange for a convertible promissory note.

The company retains control over the timing and quantity of shares of Common Stock sold to Yorkville, subject to certain limitations outlined in the agreement. The proceeds from such transactions are anticipated to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital needs, as per Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Investors are cautioned that this information does not constitute an offer to sell any shares of Common Stock, and any sales will comply with relevant securities laws and regulations. The complete agreements and details are available in the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This filing also contains forward-looking statements, indicating potential future outcomes, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. It is crucial for investors to consider all factors before making any investment decisions based on this information.

The company has also listed the agreements associated with this transaction in the filing, providing transparency to interested parties.

