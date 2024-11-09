Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:CDE remained flat at $6.59 on Friday. 11,276,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,467. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -219.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

