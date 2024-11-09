Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $167.50

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $167.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.85. 124,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,632. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

