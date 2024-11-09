Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

CTBI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

