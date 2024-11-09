Compass Point Issues Positive Forecast for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $91.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QTWO. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Get Q2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,743. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $175.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 108.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.