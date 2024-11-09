Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,414 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,044,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

