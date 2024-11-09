Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 6.0% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,278,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $294.61 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $181.02 and a 1 year high of $308.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.66 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

