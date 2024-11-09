Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 364,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $16,616,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

