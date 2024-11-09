Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

ITA opened at $155.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

