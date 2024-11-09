Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.