Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SJW Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 32,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on SJW Group

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.