Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HCSG opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $869.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCSG

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.