Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 595,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.16 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.