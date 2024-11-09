Consolidated Planning Corp Has $367,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

