Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $293,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XLG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

