Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJT stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
