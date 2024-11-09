Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.