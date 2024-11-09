Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 0.6 %

CPRT stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

