Cormark Has Negative Forecast for TSE:DLC FY2026 Earnings

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Lending Centres in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.
Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.15 million.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
