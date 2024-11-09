Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 1993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTMX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

