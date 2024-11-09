Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,923 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.97%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Guggenheim cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

