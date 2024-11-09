Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $46,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $31.32 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

