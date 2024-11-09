Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after buying an additional 915,823 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after buying an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after buying an additional 1,232,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

