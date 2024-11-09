Corrado Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Separately, Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NAUG stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86.

