Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

