Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.540 EPS.

Coty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

