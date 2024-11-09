Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. 6,729,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,155. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.