Cowa LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cowa LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up 1.2% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 69.1% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,665 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX opened at $462.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.36 and its 200-day moving average is $342.85. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.23 and a 1-year high of $462.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

