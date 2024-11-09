Cowa LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.1 %

LNC opened at $34.86 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.