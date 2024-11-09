Cowa LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cowa LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

