Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15, Zacks reports.
Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
COYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 48,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
