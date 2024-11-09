Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,931,000 after purchasing an additional 249,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,733,000 after buying an additional 107,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.18 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.