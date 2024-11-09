Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 3.7 %
ITA stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
