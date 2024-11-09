Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. Edison International has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.