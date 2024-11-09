Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,543,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,751,000 after buying an additional 442,197 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,703,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,042,000 after acquiring an additional 407,913 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,492,000 after acquiring an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,601,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

