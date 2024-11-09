CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

CRSP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. 1,306,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

