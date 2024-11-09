CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

CRSP stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

