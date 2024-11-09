Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Crocs by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 300,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

