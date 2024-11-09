Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 12,509 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JMUB stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

