Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,753 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

