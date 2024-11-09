Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 27,306 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.