Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $88.25 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

