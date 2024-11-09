Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 76 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $151.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.