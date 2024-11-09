CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 33.26%. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.550 EPS.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

