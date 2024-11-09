CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 23,910 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 23,910 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $1,644,051.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,755.52. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Price Performance

UAN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Partners

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CVR Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.