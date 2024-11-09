CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 497,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.6 %

CVS Health stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

