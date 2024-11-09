CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $99.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

