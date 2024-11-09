CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,020 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $589.35 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.66 and a one year high of $598.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

