CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $7.72 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Jabil by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

