CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 117,205 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $121.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.