CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 272,375 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 272,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,811,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.65 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

